Ukrainian Foreign Minister Confirms Political Disagreements With Beijing

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has confirmed that Kiev and Beijing disagree on a number of political issues.

"At the same time we have some disagreements on several political issues with China. We realize them, and formulate our policy taking cognizance of them," Kuleba told RBC-Ukraine in an interview published on Tuesday.

While China is Ukraine's largest trade partner, the main security ally is the US, the diplomat said.

"We have no intention to give in to China in a way that our security can be affected," Kuleba added.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin, Beijing stands for an objective and fair resolution of the Ukrainian issue by means of a political dialogue.

On December 27, 2021 US President Joe Biden signed the $768 billion defense budget for 2022 which includes $300 million in security assistance for Ukraine, $4 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative, and $7.1 billion for operations in the Indo-Pacific region, with initiatives to address challenges from China such as possible risks to supply chains of critical defense systems.

