Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Summons Hungarian Ambassador to Discuss Budapest-Gazprom Deal

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summons the Hungarian ambassador in order to explain Kiev's position on Budapest's long-term gas supplies contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom, ministerial spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador after Kiev expressed disappointment with the 15-year contract.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry similarly invites the Hungarian ambassador in Kiev in order to convey our firm position," Nikolenko said, as quoted by RBC Ukraine news agency.

Gas supplies bypassing Ukraine undermine Ukraine's national security and the European energy security, and the deal wit Gazprom also undermines the Kiev-Budapest relations, the spokesman emphasized.

"The Ukrainian side will implement decisive measures to protect its national interests," Nikolenko added.