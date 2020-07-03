UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Gas Transit Operator Expects 55-57Bln Cubic Meters Of Russian Gas In 2020 - CEO

Fri 03rd July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Ukrainian Gas Transit Operator Expects 55-57Bln Cubic Meters of Russian Gas in 2020 - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Ukrainian gas transit company "Operator GTS Ukrainy" expects the gas transit from Russia to reach 55-57 billion cubic meters in 2020, the head of the company, Sergiy Makogon said Thursday.

According to Makogon, the transit since the beginning of the year has amounted to 25 billion cubic meters. A capacity of 65 billion was reserved.

