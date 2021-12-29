Ukrainian Gas Transportation System May Be Demanded by Russia After 2024 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The Ukrainian gas transportation system will be demanded by Russia even after 2024, given favorable economic conditions and its proper technical condition, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Given favorable economic conditions and the proper technical condition, I think that after 2024, certainly, the corresponding capacities of the gas transportation infrastructure of Ukraine will be booked," Novak said in an interview with RBC.