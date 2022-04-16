(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Ukraine's economy may contract by between 30% and 50% due to the impact of Russia's special military operation, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said on Saturday.

"(According to) rough estimates that have been announced, from 30 to 50% of GDP may be lost. But the issue is that it is too early to make such predictions.

Everything depends on the course of the war," Marchenko said in an interview with Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.