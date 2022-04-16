UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian GDP May Drop 30-50% Due To Russia's Military Operation - Finance Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Ukrainian GDP May Drop 30-50% Due to Russia's Military Operation - Finance Minister

Ukraine's economy may contract by between 30% and 50% due to the impact of Russia's special military operation, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Ukraine's economy may contract by between 30% and 50% due to the impact of Russia's special military operation, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said on Saturday.

"(According to) rough estimates that have been announced, from 30 to 50% of GDP may be lost. But the issue is that it is too early to make such predictions.

Everything depends on the course of the war," Marchenko said in an interview with Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk February May From

Recent Stories

CDA/MCI Inter-Club Basketball Tournament from Sund ..

CDA/MCI Inter-Club Basketball Tournament from Sunday

2 minutes ago
 NA condemns brutal physical, verbal attack on acti ..

NA condemns brutal physical, verbal attack on acting Speaker Punjab Assembly

2 minutes ago
 Conservator Wildlife visits Khyber District, meets ..

Conservator Wildlife visits Khyber District, meets officials for setting up of c ..

4 minutes ago
 KP Governor's resignation accepted: Spokesman

KP Governor's resignation accepted: Spokesman

4 minutes ago
 Fuel-laden ship sinks off Tunisia coast: authoriti ..

Fuel-laden ship sinks off Tunisia coast: authorities

4 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews conditions of old damaged bridges ..

Meeting reviews conditions of old damaged bridges of Bahawalpur division

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.