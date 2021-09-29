Ukrainian GTS Operator Sees Russian-Hungarian Deal Complicating Gas Imports to Ukraine

The contract for the supply of gas from Russia to Hungary bypassing Ukraine will create problems with the import and storage of gas in Ukrainian underground storage (UGS) facilities, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said

The company noted that almost all gas that Ukraine was buying from the EU was supplied to the country from Hungary.

"Since the beginning of 2021, gas transit in the direction of Hungary amounted to 6.9 billion cubic meters, which is 21.2% of the total transit through the territory of Ukraine, imports totaled 2.1 billion cubic meters, which is 90% of the total imports to Ukraine for the current year is 2021.

Therefore, today the Hungarian-Ukrainian route has become the most demanded for the import of natural gas to Ukraine among market participants, the most economically attractive. And this is beneficial to both parties," the company said.

The GTS operator believes that a decrease in gas transit volumes toward Hungary will complicate gas imports for Ukraine.

"However, without transit through Ukraine to Hungary and further to other countries, this mutually beneficial cooperation is questionable. And then both sides will suffer. in the direction of Ukraine-Hungary. That is, not only Ukraine will suffer losses," the operator noted.