Ukrainian Intelligence Helps Resell Foreign Weapons On Black Market - Hacker Group

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Ukrainian Intelligence Helps Resell Foreign Weapons on Black Market - Hacker Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The Ukrainian intelligence is cooperating with criminals and smugglers to resell Western weapons on the "black market," a member of the RaHDIt Russian hacker group told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

"We know for sure that Ukrainian intelligence is also working with criminal groups and smugglers. We can't say where the money goes from the sale of weapons to Europe, perhaps they somehow get additional funding for themselves in this way, but, to be honest, we have a strong suspicion that somebody is saving up this money for retirement," the hacker said.

He emphasized that the weapons in question are not even small arms, but anti-tank systems, such as American Javelins and British NLAWs.

"We have information that, among other things, grenade launchers, anti-tank systems are already being sold in the West, and they are in demand, because it is much easier to deal with a competitor who is in an armored limousine using the latest American, or British, or German grenade launcher," the hacker told Sputnik.

