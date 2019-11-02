UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian National Security Council Approves Increase In 2020 Defense Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 09:47 PM

Ukrainian National Security Council Approves Increase in 2020 Defense Budget

The Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council said on Tuesday that it had approved the 2020 defense budget, which is some 33 percent bigger than in 2019

The Ukrainian defense budget will amount to $9.9 billion in 2020, comparing to $7.43 billion in 2019.

The Ukrainian defense budget will amount to $9.

9 billion in 2020, comparing to $7.43 billion in 2019.

The Ukrainian government is going to prepare the 2020 draft budget by Sunday so that the parliament will consider it in the second hearing.

The growth of Ukraine's defense spending is linked to the simmering military conflict in the eastern region of Donbas.

