Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Bill to Form New Gas Transport System Operator in 1st Reading

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Ukrainian parliament adopted in the first reading a bill that would allow, by the end of the year, to complete the procedures to form an independent gas transportation system (GTS) operator by separating it from the structure of Ukraine 's Naftogaz.

The decision was supported on Friday by 286 parliamentarians with the required minimum of 226 votes. The document has yet to pass a second reading.