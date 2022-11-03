Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Budget for 2023 With $38Bln Deficit - Lawmaker

Ukraine's parliament has adopted the budget for 2023 with a record deficit of $38 billion, which Kiev hopes to cover with the help of foreign donors, member of parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Ukraine's parliament has adopted the budget for 2023 with a record deficit of $38 billion, which Kiev hopes to cover with the help of foreign donors, member of parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Thursday.

"The parliament adopted the state budget for 2023 in the second and final reading in a 295-0 vote with 35 abstentions," Zheleznyak said on social media.

Ukraine's yearly budget has never been approved by legislators so far in advance, he said.

"Now we hope that international partners will appreciate our punctuality and fully finance the $38 billion deficit, which is also a record high," the lawmaker added.

Ukraine's government approved the 2023 budget on Monday with a deficit of over 20% of GDP or $3 billion per month, as well as 1.28 trillion hryvnias ($34 billion) in income and 2.57 trillion hryvnias in expenditure.

In May, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said that Ukraine's budget deficit was about $5 billion per month, with most of the money coming from foreign loans and donors. Marchenko also noted that three-quarters of budget expenses were intended for military purposes.