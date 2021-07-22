UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Parliament Asks US Congress To Continue Sanctions Policy Against Nord Stream 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Ukrainian Parliament Asks US Congress to Continue Sanctions Policy Against Nord Stream 2

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Ukrainian parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov asked the US Congress to continue the sanctions policy that would prevent the successful completion of the Nord Stream 2 project for carrying Russian gas to Europe, as he believes it threatens the European energy security.

Razumkov's letter to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was published on the Ukrainian parliament's website on Thursday.

"I ask the US Congress to consistently continue the policy of sanctions that would prevent the completion and commissioning of the Nord Stream 2, and, if necessary, to consider the possibility of introducing additional enhanced sanctions against legal entities and individuals involved in the Nord Stream 2 construction," Razumkov said in the letter.

The Ukrainian politician also called on the US Congress to refrain from approving any agreements that would threaten the European energy security and jeopardize national interests of Ukraine and the United States. Razumkov qualifies the Nord Stream 2 as a geopolitical project aimed at "establishing European countries' energy dependence on the Russian Federation's monopoly on gas."

"Nord Stream 2 runs counter to requirements of the EU Third Energy Package and strengthens Russia's ability to abuse its dominant position in the European energy market," Razumkov continued.

According to the diplomat, Nord Stream 2 is part of "Russia's aggressive policy against Ukraine and the entire Western world."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Europe Parliament Nancy Nord United States Congress Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

11 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

16 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.