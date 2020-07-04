UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Governor Of Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 01:04 AM

Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Governor of Central Bank

Ukraine's parliament has dismissed Central Bank Governor Yakov Smoly with 286 votes to 226 at the behest of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Ukraine's parliament has dismissed Central Bank Governor Yakov Smoly with 286 votes to 226 at the behest of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Smoly tendered his resignation citing systemic political pressure on the bank.

He occupied the position at its head since March 2018.

The board of directors will carry out functions of the governor in an acting capacity until the parliament, Verkhovna Rada, appoints a new governor to the position.

