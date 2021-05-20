Ukrainian Parliament Promotes Tax Service Chief Liubchenko to Economy Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Ukrainian parliament supported on Thursday the prime minister's proposal to promote Tax Service Chairman Oleksii Liubchenko to the post of the country's economy minister and first deputy prime minister, as 293 lawmakers voted in favor of the decision, safely passing the 226 threshold.

Igor Petrashko was dismissed as the minister of economy, trade and agriculture on Tuesday.