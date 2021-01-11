Ukrainian President Instructs Cabinet to Deal With High Gas Tariffs Amid Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government on Monday to consider the possibility of reducing gas tariffs for the population amid the protests in the country.

In Ukraine, protest actions have been taking place for several days due to tariff increases. Since January 1, gas prices have increased in the country. Moreover, since the beginning of the year, the cabinet of ministers of Ukraine has canceled the feed-in tariff for the first 100 kilowatts of electricity.

"Gas tariffs for the population must be fair. The price of gas is rising on the market due to weather conditions and other reasons that have occurred in Europe, and we cannot allow the price to rise for our citizens," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement.

During a meeting between the president and cabinet ministers, Yuriy Vitrenko, the acting energy minister, presented a preliminary plan for a significant reduction in gas tariffs and the restoration of a fair price.

Earlier in December, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that he ordered an audit of the formation of gas prices in the country, which, according to him, were unfair from a market perspective.