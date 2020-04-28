Ukrainian President Signs Law on Launching Agricultural Land Sale

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on launching the sale of agricultural land from July 1, 2021, the presidential office said in a statement on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on launching the sale of agricultural land from July 1, 2021, the presidential office said in a statement on Tuesday.

At an extraordinary meeting on March 31, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a law lifting the moratorium which has been in force for 18 years on the sale of agricultural land from July 1, 2021. Initially, the law was set to come into force on October 1, 2020.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the 552-IX law 'On Amending Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Conditions for the Turnover of Agricultural Land,' which the Verkhovna Rada [the parliament] adopted on March 31, 2020," the statement said.

The law will ensure the implementation of the Ukrainian citizens' constitutional rights to freely dispose of their property and create transparent conditions for their acquisition of the ownership of agricultural land.

Under the law, only individuals citizens of Ukraine can buy land for the first two years, but no more than 100 hectares (247 acres) per person. Beginning in 2024, Ukrainian legal entities will also be able to buy land, but no more than 10,000 hectares per entity. Foreigners will not be able to buy land in Ukraine.

The adoption of the document is critical for signing a new loan program with the International Monetary Fund.