Ukrainian Prime Minister Calls on Canadian Entrepreneurs to Invest in Ukrainian Economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday called on Canadian entrepreneurs to make investments into Ukrainian economy and assist in the country's restoration.

On Tuesday, Shmyhal arrived for an official visit in Canada to meet with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, and other senior officials, including Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Defense Minister Anita Anand to conclude a number of bilateral agreements and deals aiming to strengthen Ukraine's macro-financial situation and economic stability.

"During a meeting with Canadian entrepreneurs in Toronto I urged the businessmen to invest in Ukraine and join the country's restoration process. We are negotiating war risk insurance with export credit agencies from different countries. We expect that the Canadian government will also offer its business efficient tools that will stimulate investment in Ukraine," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian prime minister also said that there were promising agricultural, industrial, energy projects, including the building of new nuclear power units.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian and Canadian energy companies, Energoatom and Cameco, have signed an agreement, which provides for the supply of uranium concentrate from Ukraine to Canada and presupposes weighing, sampling, analysis, storage and organization of transportation of uranium concentrate produced by the Ukrainian Eastern mining and processing plant, the Ukrainian entity said.

In March, Energoatom chief Petro Kotin and Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel signed bilateral contracts in London to expand the cooperation between the companies.

Under the first agreement effective from 2024 through 2035, Cameco will provide 100% of Energoatom's needs for natural uranium hexafluoride (UF6) by supplying it along with uranium conversion services for reactors in Rivne, Khmelnytskyi and South Ukraine nuclear power plants. Another agreement provides for the delivery by the Ukrainian entity to Canada a full quantity of uranium, mined by the Eastern mining and processing plant, while Cameco will carry out the conversion of Ukrainian uranium.

Canada has been among the leading supporters of Ukraine's military effort since Russia launched its special military operation there in February 2022. Ottawa provided more than $3.7 billion in military, financial and humanitarian assistance to Kiev in 2022 and has allotted at least $1.82 billion this year.