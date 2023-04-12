Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Prime Minister Calls On Canadian Entrepreneurs To Invest In Ukrainian Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Calls on Canadian Entrepreneurs to Invest in Ukrainian Economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday called on Canadian entrepreneurs to make investments into Ukrainian economy and assist in the country's restoration.

On Tuesday, Shmyhal arrived for an official visit in Canada to meet with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, and other senior officials, including Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Defense Minister Anita Anand to conclude a number of bilateral agreements and deals aiming to strengthen Ukraine's macro-financial situation and economic stability.

"During a meeting with Canadian entrepreneurs in Toronto I urged the businessmen to invest in Ukraine and join the country's restoration process. We are negotiating war risk insurance with export credit agencies from different countries. We expect that the Canadian government will also offer its business efficient tools that will stimulate investment in Ukraine," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian prime minister also said that there were promising agricultural, industrial, energy projects, including the building of new nuclear power units.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian and Canadian energy companies, Energoatom and Cameco, have signed an agreement, which provides for the supply of uranium concentrate from Ukraine to Canada and presupposes weighing, sampling, analysis, storage and organization of transportation of uranium concentrate produced by the Ukrainian Eastern mining and processing plant, the Ukrainian entity said.

In March, Energoatom chief Petro Kotin and Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel signed bilateral contracts in London to expand the cooperation between the companies.

Under the first agreement effective from 2024 through 2035, Cameco will provide 100% of Energoatom's needs for natural uranium hexafluoride (UF6) by supplying it along with uranium conversion services for reactors in Rivne, Khmelnytskyi and South Ukraine nuclear power plants. Another agreement provides for the delivery by the Ukrainian entity to Canada a full quantity of uranium, mined by the Eastern mining and processing plant, while Cameco will carry out the conversion of Ukrainian uranium.

Canada has been among the leading supporters of Ukraine's military effort since Russia launched its special military operation there in February 2022. Ottawa provided more than $3.7 billion in military, financial and humanitarian assistance to Kiev in 2022 and has allotted at least $1.82 billion this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Ukraine Russia Canada Nuclear Visit London Ottawa Toronto Rivne Kiev Justin Trudeau February March From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th April 2023

2 hours ago
 French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of ..

French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of Honour on Sharjah Ruler

8 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General urges ‘massive internationa ..

UN Secretary-General urges ‘massive international support’ for Somalia

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed ..

Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed&#039;s mausoleum

9 hours ago
 NHRI Board of Trustees reviews 2023-2025 strategic ..

NHRI Board of Trustees reviews 2023-2025 strategic plan at its seventh meeting

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.