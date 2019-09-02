(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said Monday that the country's economy could grow by at least 40 percent in the next five years.

"We have set the goal for the Ukrainian economy to grow by at least 40 percent in the next five years.

This is an ambitious task, but a feasible one. We have a serious team in the Economy Ministry that has already started working on this. According to our estimates, this will help create about a million jobs, and this is one more task that we have set ourselves," Honcharuk said at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy broadcast by Ukrainian tv channels.