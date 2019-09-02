UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Prime Minister Says Country's Economy May Grow By At Least 40% Within 5 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 03:02 PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Says Country's Economy May Grow by At Least 40% Within 5 Years

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said Monday that the country's economy could grow by at least 40 percent in the next five years

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said Monday that the country's economy could grow by at least 40 percent in the next five years.

"We have set the goal for the Ukrainian economy to grow by at least 40 percent in the next five years.

This is an ambitious task, but a feasible one. We have a serious team in the Economy Ministry that has already started working on this. According to our estimates, this will help create about a million jobs, and this is one more task that we have set ourselves," Honcharuk said at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy broadcast by Ukrainian tv channels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister TV Million Jobs

Recent Stories

'Negligence, corruption wont be tolerated in devel ..

19 seconds ago

Son of ex-policeman arrested in Faisalabad

21 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

23 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

32 seconds ago

Mr Matloob Ahmedclinches Title Of 24th Chief Of Th ..

20 minutes ago

Gazprom's Gas Export to Non-CIS Countries Decrease ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.