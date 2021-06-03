Ukrainian Prime Minister Says Economy Will Grow 5% Annually From 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal predicted on Wednesday that Europe's second-poorest country would see its economy expand by an annual 5% starting in 2023.

"Thanks to the implemented reforms we will reach stable economic growth of virtually 5% per year, starting in 2023," he said after a government meeting.

The Ukrainian economic development plan for 2022-2024 includes halving the public debt and reducing the budget deficit to 3% in 2023, while budget spending will grow by 300 billion hryvnias ($109 billion).

Shmyhal said that extra money would be spent on pensions, salaries of public workers, medicine, defense, education, road construction and support of business.