Ukrainian Prime Minister Talks About Gas Transit With EU Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:15 PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk met on Friday with EU Neighborhood Policy Commissioner Johannes Hahn to discuss gas transit and Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk met on Friday with EU Neighborhood Policy Commissioner Johannes Hahn to discuss gas transit and Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"Emphasized the threat posed by Nord Stream 2. We also touched upon the issue of transit of gas through the territory of Ukraine," he tweeted in English.

The existing deal on Russian natural gas transit through Ukraine to the European Union expires in January.

EU-mediated talks on a new arrangement stalled after Kiev demanded a long-term pact.

Honcharuk said he was reassured by Hahn about the EU's "supportive position."

Kiev fears that the twin gas pipeline that is being built under the Baltic Sea would cost it billions of Dollars in lost fees if Russia scales down transit through its territory.

The Nord Stream 2 project is expected to become operational this year. The pipeline will carry a total 55 billion cubic meters of gas when it reaches full capacity.

