UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Prime Minister Welcomes Germany's Decision On Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:18 PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Welcomes Germany's Decision on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Kiev praises Berlin's decision to reject the application to free the Nord Stream 2 oil pipeline project, submitted by its operator, from the implementation of the EU Gas Directive's requirements, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Kiev praises Berlin's decision to reject the application to free the Nord Stream 2 oil pipeline project, submitted by its operator, from the implementation of the EU Gas Directive's requirements, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the application submitted by the Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the pipeline project on carrying Russian gas to Europe, was rejected by the German Federal Network Agency. The operator had asked to be exempt from the guidelines of the renewed EU directive, which stipulates that a third-party nation cannot own both the pipeline and gas imported into the EU market unless the project was completed by May 23, 2019.

"I welcome Germany's decision to reject derogation for Nord Stream 2 of the rules of the updated EU Gas Directive. Such actions of the regulator demonstrate the commitment to uniform EU rules, regardless of the company or country.

For its part, Ukraine and our gas transit system remain a reliable partner of Europe in ensuring the transit of energy resources," Shmyhal said, as quoted in a press release on the Ukrainian government's website.

The prime minister added that Kiev was implementing all of the European Union's energy market rules, as Ukraine aims to develop cooperation with the bloc in the field of energy.

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom and five European companies. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. A number of Western states, including the United States, have long been opposing the project.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe German European Union Company Oil Germany Berlin Nord Kiev United States Sweden Finland Denmark May Gas 2019 Market All From Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP Undersecretary visits Obaidullah Hospital in ..

20 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for the Transfer of Successful ..

27 minutes ago

Precautionary measures essential as Covid-19 may l ..

30 minutes ago

Department of Community Development announces &#03 ..

35 minutes ago

WHO Warns COVID-19 May Infect Almost Quarter of Af ..

1 minute ago

Iran's Daily Increase in Number of COVID-19 Cases ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.