Ukrainian Public Debt Up by $9.5Bln in January-November - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Ukraine's public debt grew by $9.5 billion in the 11 months since the beginning of the year, the head of the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danil Getmantsev, said on Tuesday.

"In the 11 months since the beginning of the year, the public debt in foreign Currency equivalent increased by 9.7%, or $9.5 billion, in hryvnia - by 47.1%, or 1257.7 billion hryvnia. According to the IMF estimates, the ratio of state debt to GDP will amount to 89.4% by the end of this year and will remain approximately at this level next year (89.9% of GDP)," Getmantsev said on social media.

The country's total public debt exceeded $107.46 billion as of the end of November, while the ratio of public debt to GDP was 83.

1%, according to the lawmaker.

"As of November 30, 2022, Ukraine's public debt in hryvnia equivalent was 3,929.7 billion hryvnia, in currency $107.46 billion. In November, the size of state debt in hryvnia increased by 158.7 billion hryvnia, in currency by $4.34 billion. By the end of November, the ratio of public debt to GDP was 83.1%," Getmantsev noted.

Getmantsev added that by the end of 2021, the ratio was 48.9% of GDP. The main reason for the growth of the national debt in November is the external borrowing to finance the budget deficit. Thus, in particular, two-thirds of the increase in government debt in the last reporting month accounts for concessional long-term loans from the EU, "mainly 2.5 billion Euros ($2.6 billion) of macrofinancial assistance," according to Getmantsev.