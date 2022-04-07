Poland's assistance to Ukrainian refugees will pay off in the long term by Ukrainians ultimately contributing to the country's economic growth, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Poland's assistance to Ukrainian refugees will pay off in the long term by Ukrainians ultimately contributing to the country's economic growth, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"This group of refugees is a great profit to the Polish economy. We will be able to advance our growth prospects.

Economists say this is a potential for economic growth," Morawiecki said at a meeting with Polish regional government officials.

"Ukrainians will work for Poland. It is not that only we help them today, and you need to know it. But today, in initial weeks and months, they need support," he added.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, over 4.2 million people have fled Ukraine since February 24, when Russia started a military operation in response to the call for help from the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.