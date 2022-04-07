UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Refugees To Benefit Poland's Economy - Polish Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 06:17 PM

Ukrainian Refugees to Benefit Poland's Economy - Polish Prime Minister

Poland's assistance to Ukrainian refugees will pay off in the long term by Ukrainians ultimately contributing to the country's economic growth, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Poland's assistance to Ukrainian refugees will pay off in the long term by Ukrainians ultimately contributing to the country's economic growth, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"This group of refugees is a great profit to the Polish economy. We will be able to advance our growth prospects.

Economists say this is a potential for economic growth," Morawiecki said at a meeting with Polish regional government officials.

"Ukrainians will work for Poland. It is not that only we help them today, and you need to know it. But today, in initial weeks and months, they need support," he added.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, over 4.2 million people have fled Ukraine since February 24, when Russia started a military operation in response to the call for help from the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Poland February From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Payment of fire risk allowance to KMC fire brigade ..

Payment of fire risk allowance to KMC fire brigade employees approved

1 minute ago
 Tesla Recalls Over 127,700 Model 3 Cars in China O ..

Tesla Recalls Over 127,700 Model 3 Cars in China Over Inverter Defects - Chinese ..

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Refrains From Commenting on Possible Mosco ..

Kremlin Refrains From Commenting on Possible Moscow-Kiev Talks in Hungary

1 minute ago
 Labourer electrocuted in Sanwan area

Labourer electrocuted in Sanwan area

1 minute ago
 Ababil Force launched to curb street crimes

Ababil Force launched to curb street crimes

4 minutes ago
 Cross-sections in city undergoing beautification

Cross-sections in city undergoing beautification

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.