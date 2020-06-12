Ukrainian, Swedish Foreign Ministers Agree to Strengthen Economic Cooperation - Kiev

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde have given their commitment to strengthen economic ties between the two countries, according to a statement published by the authorities in Kiev on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde have given their commitment to strengthen economic ties between the two countries, according to a statement published by the authorities in Kiev on Wednesday.

"The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Sweden expressed their intention to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries and minimize the negative impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic on the international economy," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kuleba and Linde also discussed the ongoing efforts of the authorities in Kiev to enact political reforms, Ukraine's aspirations to integrate further into Europe, and the ongoing situation in Donbas.

Leading Ukrainian ministers are expected to participate in a video conference with European Union leaders and the other Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, and Moldova) on June 18 to discuss ongoing policy objectives.