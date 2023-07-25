Open Menu

Ukrainian Tanks Fueled With Diesel Produced From Russian Oil - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 04:30 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Ukraine is importing more and more diesel fuel from Hungary and Turkey which, in turn, process mainly oil from Russia at their refineries, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing Ukrainian customs.

At the same time, companies that do not receive oil from Russia are losing market share in Ukraine, the report said, adding that Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has a competitive advantage over other European oil and gas companies, as it has special permission from the European Union to continue supplying Russian oil.

In early July, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that Budapest had asked the EU to extend for a year an exemption from sanctions, which would allow Slovnaft, a subsidiary of Hungary's MOL in Slovakia, to export oil products made from Russian oil.

