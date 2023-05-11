BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) A Ukrainian drone has attacked the Klintsovsky oil depot of Bryansknefteprodukt, which is part of Rosneft, in Russia's Bryansk region, there were no casualties, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Thursday.

"A Ukrainian drone attacked the Klintsovsky oil depot of JSC Bryansknefteprodukt ... There were no casualties," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

As a result of the munition drop, the concrete base and the tank for storing oil products were partially damaged, the official said, adding that emergency services are on site.