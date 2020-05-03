Ukrainians Protest Small Business Shutdown Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Dozens of Ukrainian entrepreneurs defied the ban on gatherings on Sunday to protest against the nationwide coronavirus lockdown that they said was hurting small businesses.

A Kiev-based news channel, Nash, showed business people rallying in the capital's central Freedom Square.

Protesters called for the end of stifling restrictions and government controls as the national economy reels from the fallout of the health crisis.

A businesswoman accused the authorities of a "genocide" against small enterprises that she claimed were not receiving the government's financial support.

Ukraine went into a nationwide lockdown on March 12. The prime minister said that its phaseout might begin on May 11 if conditions are favorable.