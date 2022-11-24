UrduPoint.com

Ukrtransnafta Says Ready To Resume Oil Supplies Through Druzhba Pipeline - Transneft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Ukrtransnafta Says Ready to Resume Oil Supplies Through Druzhba Pipeline - Transneft

Ukrtransnafta said that electricity is already being supplied to the Brody oil pumping station of the Druzhba oil pipeline and is preparing to resume pumping, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Ukrtransnafta said that electricity is already being supplied to the Brody oil pumping station of the Druzhba oil pipeline and is preparing to resume pumping, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Slovak broadcaster TA3 reported that to a power outage, the supply of oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline from Ukraine to Slovakia was interrupted. According to the Czech operator MERO, oil supplies to the Czech Republic continue due to sufficient operational reserves in Slovakia, the channel reported.

"At the moment, according to the Ukrainian side, power supply to the Brody oil refinery has been restored, and they are preparing to resume pumping," Demin said, commenting on the information about new outages on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

