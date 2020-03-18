MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak may be about to plunge the world economy into a downturn comparable to the 2008 global financial crisis, with emergency plans such as the UK government's 330 billion pound ($380.4 billion) loan package likely to prove insufficient, Director of the G7 Research Group John Kirton told Sputnik.

Kirton posited that individual governments need to act on a scale comparable to measures implemented in 2008-09, although the scale and nature of the potential recession would be different given its original cause.

"Very simply, it's not enough and it's not the right thing. That is not what G20 leaders did to respond to the global financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. They injected about four to five trillion Dollars in monetary policy stimulus and fiscal policy stimulus," he said.

The G7 Research Group director added that any financial assistance given to businesses to cope with the ongoing economic insecurity caused by the COVID-19 outbreak would need to be tangible.

"So what's really needed is a response on that scale and in the current case has to be putting real money, that you can spend right away, in every individual's pocket. That's why Donald Trump is smart enough to follow the House of Representatives in their instinct to simply send a check to every American for $1,000, right away. That is what's needed across the G7 countries as a first step," Kirton remarked.

REPEAT OF 2008 GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS?

Speaking on the scale and duration of a potential recession, Kirton stated that while the world could expect to see a crisis similar in both severity and length to the one experienced in 2008 and 2009, there would be some major differences, given that the root cause is a viral pandemic rather than structural irregularities within specific economies.

This would necessarily involve some level of disunity among countries when it came to formulating a combined response, with the UK government's recent backtracking on "herd immunity" and appropriate containment methods being one example.

Ultimately this could potentially lead to a longer and more severe recession, Kirton suggested, in part because state leaders were simply inexperienced in dealing with such a situation.

"What's different this time is that it hasn't been triggered in a lending market but by a pathogen. It's a health crisis and none of the G7 leaders have had any expertise or any experience in the field of health and infectious disease. So they just don't intuitively know what it's all about," he stated.

Kirton also stated that the uncertainty regarding the future impact of COVID-19, particularly from an epidemiological standpoint, could have severe consequences for the economy.

"Secondly this pathogen still has sufficiently unknown characteristics, so one doesn't know what the proper public health response might be, a story we've seen unfold recently in the United Kingdom with the issue of 'herd immunity.' Then even if you have the biomedical folk giving you the answers there's a whole social dimension that's different than the question of 'consumer confidence' of the GFC," he added.

ECONOMIC WORRIES AS DISEASE SPREADS

The coronavirus disease pandemic has escalated significantly during the past week, with global infection rates now standing at over 208,000 with over 8,000 deaths, according to aggregate data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

What started as a public health emergency in the Chinese city of Wuhan has now morphed into a world-wide crisis with potentially serious implications for the economy, a point well demonstrated as workers resort to staying at home and government agencies advise staying away from large public gatherings.

Concerns have since followed as to how economies largely dependent on consumer spending can hope to avoid a significant contraction if workers are either laid off or remain in self-isolation in a bid to avoid contamination. US President Donald Trump is said to be scrutinizing proposals to put cash to the tune of $1,000 into the hand of every US citizen, a scheme designed to keep the economy functioning even in the event of a significant reduction in the active workforce.

The UK government has likewise revealed a "war chest" of loans to the tune of 330 billion Pounds on Tuesday in a bid to aid businesses otherwise struggling to cope with reduced staff and limited returns. Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who otherwise appeared optimistic about less dramatic budgetary proposals announced last week, claimed this would help alleviate the economic shock expected as the UK struggles to contain the disease.

Doubts have surfaced, however, given the state of the UK pound which has since fallen to a point not seen since the economic turbulence of the 1980s. As of Wednesday, the pound was being measured against the US Dollar at a mere $1.176, an event which seems likely to impact on the efficiency of government measures to safeguard the economy.

The coronavirus has now cost the lives of 104 UK citizens, after NHS England confirmed 32 more deaths on Wednesday, with over 2,600 confirmed cases reported since the start of the outbreak.