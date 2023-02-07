UrduPoint.com

UK's BP Company Plans To Cut Production By 25% Instead Of Planned 40% By 2030

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) British multinational oil and gas company BP is to slash production by 25% instead of 40% initially planned by 2030 in order to generate additional resources for investment in more resilient oil and gas projects, according to the company's updated strategy.

"Bp anticipates its oil and gas production will be around 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (mmboe/d) in 2025 and aims for it to be around 2.0 mmboe/d in 2030. This 2030 production would be around 25% lower than bp's production in 2019, excluding production from Rosneft, compared to bp's previous expectation of a reduction of around 40%," the document read.

In order to achieve this, the company plans to additionally invest in short-cycle fast-payback projects with lower additional operational emissions.

At the same time, BP intends to retain some oil and gas assets longer than previously envisaged.

"Bp also aims to increase investment into resilient high-quality oil and gas projects - again by an average of up to $1 billion a year, or up to a cumulative $8 billion to 2030. The investment will help to meet near-term demand for secure supplies of oil and gas, generating additional earnings that can further strengthen bp and support investment in its transition," the company noted.

In addition, BP aims to reduce carbon emissions in its oil and gas production by 20-30% in 2030, which is lower than the previous goal of 35-40%. However the company is committed to investing more in the energy transition, specifically in bioenergy and convenience for electric vehicles charging, as well as hydrogen and renewables.

