MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The United Kingdom's BP oil and gas giant announced in its Monday press release the start of production activities on the Ghazeer gas field, which is one of the Block 61's two gas reservoirs, located in Oman's Ad Dhahirah province.

BP has been developing the gas block with its partners - a subsidiary of Oman's state-owned national petroleum investment company OQ, Makarim Gas Development LLC, and a subsidiary of the Malaysia-based state-controlled Petronas oil and gas company, PC Oman Ventures Ltd (PCOVL). BP controls 60 percent stake in the venture, while Makarim has 30 with PCOVL holding the remaining 10 percent.

"BP, in partnership with OQ, PETRONAS and the Ministry of Energy & Minerals in Oman, today [Monday] announced production has begun from its Block 61 Phase 2 Ghazeer gas field, 33 months after the development was approved," the press release read.

Ghazeer, which is the second phase of the onshore Block 61 development, was initially expected to be launched in 2021, the document added, noting that the first project - the Khazzan gas reservoir - was made operational back in September 2017.

The total production capacity, including in both Ghazeer and Khazzan fields, is anticipated to reach 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day, according to the press release. When completed, the block can meet approximately 35 percent of Oman's total gas demand.

According to BP's statement, Block 61 is one of the middle East's largest tight gas accumulations, with its gas distributed for domestic consumption through Oman's national gas grid.