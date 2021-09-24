UrduPoint.com

UK's BP Says Driver Shortages Undermine Delivery Of Fuel Across Country

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) UK energy company BP announced on Thursday being unable to deliver fuel to gas stations across the United Kingdom due to driver shortages.

"These have been caused by delays in the supply chain, which has been impacted by industry-wide driver shortages across the UK and we are working hard to address this issue," BP said in a statement, as quoted by Sky news, stating that it had to temporarily shut down several locations over lack of fuel.

The broadcaster cited a BP source, who said that the company had enough fuel in stock, which would make logistics the main issue at hand.

This is not the only energy-related issue the UK is facing right now, as the country's government is currently working to mitigate gas shortage risks amid a spike in prices.

