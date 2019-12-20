UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Brexit-facing Economy Rebounds To Avoid Recession

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:00 PM

UK's Brexit-facing economy rebounds to avoid recession

Britain's Brexit-facing economy avoided recession in the third quarter with stronger growth than previously thought, official data showed on Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Britain's Brexit-facing economy avoided recession in the third quarter with stronger growth than previously thought, official data showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product rebounded by 0.4 percent in the July-September period, according to a final estimate from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which cited a boost from net trade.

That marked a modest upgrade from the prior figure of 0.3 percent, and followed 0.2-percent shrinkage in the second quarter. Another contraction would have placed the economy in a technical recession.

"This follows volatility in the first half of the year, which largely reflected changes in the timing of activity related to the UK's original planned exit date from the European Union," the ONS said.

Analysts also sounded a note of caution because net trade provided only a temporary lift to third-quarter activity.

"Christmas has come early with the ONS revising up GDP growth ... in its annual data deluge before the festive break," said economist Andrew Wishart at research consultancy Capital Economics.

Brexit was originally scheduled for March 29, 2019, at the end of the first quarter -- meaning many firms brought forward activity ahead of the initial deadline.

"This net boost (for trade in the third quarter) won't be sustained," added Wishart.

"It reflects a faster recovery in exports than imports in Q3 from a Brexit-deadline driven dip in Q2 as firms brought trade forward into Q1 from Q2.

"The underlying picture is still that there is very little momentum in the economy."Parliamentary deadlock means that Brexit has now been delayed three times -- firstly to April 12, then to October 31, and most recently to January 31, 2020.

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a landslide election last week with a vow to finally "Get Brexit Done" at the end of next month, more than three and a half years after Britain voted to leave the EU in a knife-edge referendum.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Exports Christmas European Union United Kingdom Brexit January March April October 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Awareness seminar on laws on domestic violence, mi ..

49 seconds ago

Greece to extradite Russian bitcoin suspect to Fra ..

51 seconds ago

Ex-Armenian Leader Kocharyan's Defense to Appeal R ..

53 seconds ago

Govt to continue facilitating institutions to work ..

55 seconds ago

US to Continue, Strengthen Sanctions Against Venez ..

10 minutes ago

Next Summit of Eurasian Economic Union to Take Pla ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.