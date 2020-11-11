(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Daily Main newspaper, in collaboration with business technology platform Tide and the Federation of Small Businesses, all based in the United Kingdom, have launched a new fund-raising initiative on Wednesday to provide support to small businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative has been dubbed the Tide Charity, according to a press release issued by the Daily Mail.

"The charity will donate grants to small businesses at risk, as well as offering support and advice to help business owners meet the challenges ahead. With small businesses having been hit extremely hard by the coronavirus crisis, facing severe hardship again in the face of another lockdown, and a very uncertain future beyond that, the Tide Charity will donate grants of £1,000 [$1,320] to small businesses to help them avoid collapse and get back on their feet," the press release read.

According to a survey conducted by the charity, 80 percent of UK small businesses are willing to support other businesses, both financially and with advice. The Tide Charity is a platform where they, as well as any other donor, can donate to support struggling small businesses.

The initiative itself proclaims its goal as to "enhance the UK economy, by supporting small businesses through the Covid-19 recovery," and to "benefit the UK economy as a whole through improved sustainability, secure jobs and better standards of living."

The Tide Charity is currently in the fund-raising phase and will open the applications for grants later.