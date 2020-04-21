UrduPoint.com
Tue 21st April 2020 | 02:07 PM

UK's Dec-Feb Unemployment Rate Rises by 0.1% to 4% - National Statistics

The unemployment rate in the United Kingdom has grown from 3.9 percent during the period of November-January to 4 percent from December-February, fresh figures by the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) released on Tuesday revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The unemployment rate in the United Kingdom has grown from 3.9 percent during the period of November-January to 4 percent from December-February, fresh figures by the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) released on Tuesday revealed.

"The UK unemployment rate for the three months to February 2020 was estimated at 4.0%, largely unchanged compared with a year earlier and 0.

1 percentage point higher than the previous quarter," the ONS said in a statement.

The number of unemployed people aged over 16 in the December-January period amounted to 1.36 million, which represents an increase of 58,000 compared to November-January and 22,000 year-on-year, according to the ONS.

The number of employed UK citizens over 16 years old from December-February increased by 352,000 year-on-year and amounted to about 33.1 million people, or 79.8 percent of the working-age population.

