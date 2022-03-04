(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) on Friday downgraded its expectations for UK's Gross Domestic Product growth in 2022 to 3.6% - less than half the 7.5% expansion recorded last year - as a result of soaring inflation, major tax rises and global shocks, including the Ukrainian crisis.

"The UK economy is forecast to run out of steam in the coming months as the suffocating effect of rising inflation, supply chain disruption and higher taxes weaken key drivers of UK output, including consumer spending and business investment," BCC head of economics Suren Thiru was quoted as saying on the statement released by the business lobby group.

The expert added that Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine "is likely to weigh on activity by exacerbating the current inflationary squeeze on consumers and businesses and increasing bottlenecks in global supply chains."

The BCC, which had previously forecast a 4.2% growth in 2022, also predicted that the UK economic growth is expected to slow sharply again to 1.3% in 2023, before easing to 1.2% in 2024.