UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Economy Shrinks By Record 9.9 % In 2020 - Office For National Statistics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 02:00 PM

UK's Economy Shrinks by Record 9.9 % in 2020 - Office for National Statistics

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) UK's Gross Domestic Product fell to a record 9.9 percent in 2020 as a result of the lockdown measures taken by the government to tackle the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office for National Statistics reported on Friday.

"Over the year 2020 as a whole, GDP contracted by 9.9%, marking the largest annual fall in UK GDP on record," the ONS report said.

Although the official body estimated that there has been a slight recovery in the months from October to December, with an increase in services, production and construction, the output of these industries still remained below their pre-lockdown levels.

"Loosening of restrictions in many parts of the UK saw elements of the economy recover some lost ground in December, with hospitality, car sales and hairdressers all seeing growth. An increase in COVID-19 testing and tracing also boosted output," ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics, Jonathan Athow, said.

The expert confirmed, however, that the nearly 10 percent fall of the GDP in 2020 is "more than twice as much as the previous largest annual fall on record."

Shortly after the ONS report was released, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said in a statement that the government will do everything it can to protect jobs, businesses and livelihoods.

"While there are some positive signs of the economy's resilience over the winter, we know that the current lockdown continues to have a significant impact on many people and businesses," the minister said.

Sunak added that he will outline the next stage of the government's plan for jobs and the support scheme when he presents the next country's budget to Parliament on March 3.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Parliament Budget Car United Kingdom March October December 2020 All From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

‘Justice Isa should not hear the matters involvi ..

36 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy of Houthi-laun ..

51 minutes ago

PM will visit Lahore today

2 hours ago

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

2 hours ago

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

3 hours ago

Editorial: COVID-19: Safety protocols are vital in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.