MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The UK's industrial output decreased by 0.2% in February month-on-month because of a decline in two production sectors, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

"Monthly production output is estimated to have fallen by 0.2% in February 2023; this follows a downwardly revised fall of 0.5% (from a fall of 0.

3%) in January 2023," the statement read.

The monthly output drop resulted from a decline in two of the four production sectors, "with electricity and gas falling by 2.2%, and water supply and sewerage falling by 1.3%," the document also said.

The statement added that the decrease was partially offset by the production of the mining and quarrying sector, which rose by 3%.