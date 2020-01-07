(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid plans to deliver the "ambitious" post-Brexit budget draft on March 11 to the country's parliament, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid, has today launched the beginning of the Budget process and announced that it will take place on Wednesday 11 March 2020," the ministry said.

Javid said, as quoted by the ministry, that the budget "will unleash Britain's potential."

"Budget will start a new chapter for the economy, seizing the opportunities that come from getting Brexit done," the foreign ministry stated.

The planned draft on the Budget was supposed to be submitted on November 6 last year, but Javid canceled the report due to a possible delay in Brexit.

Nonetheless, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reelection on December 12, his Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill was brought back to the House of Commons on December 20 for a vote on its second reading and was approved in the UK parliament.