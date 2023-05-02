(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) UK environmental activist group Just Stop Oil announced another march in central London on Tuesday, adding that it would stop its campaign if the government halts licensing new fossil fuel projects in the country.

"Just Stop Oil supporters are continuing to march through the streets of central London today, but say that they will stop their campaign the moment the government halts licensing any new fossil fuel projects in the UK," the environmental group said in a statement.

Fifty-five Just Stop Oil supporters began marching in central London at 7:30 a.m. (06:30 GMT), with more marches expected throughout the day, the statement added.

The City of London Police tweeted later in the day that Just Stop Oil protesters were walking slowly north on Southwark Bridge, adding that law enforcement officers were on the scene and would intervene if necessary to ensure minimal disruption to Londoners.

Just Stop Oil supporters have been marching slowly through London every day since April 24, calling for an end to oil and gas extraction in the United Kingdom. On April 28, the UK passed a law giving police the power to intervene against the highly disruptive slow march tactic of blocking roads, with perpetrators facing 12 months in prison.