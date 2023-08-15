Open Menu

UK's Long-term Sick Pile Pressure On Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 07:06 PM

The number of people not working in the UK due to chronic illnesses has soared since the pandemic, putting pressure on the British economy, analysts said on Tuesday

The proportion of the population in the labour market peaked in early 2020 but "the pandemic saw a sudden and dramatic reversal of this trend", according to public budget forecasting body the OBR.

This was driven mostly by people citing poor health as a main reason for their inactivity, it said.

At the start of 2023, 2.6 million Britons of working age (6.1 percent of the total) were out of the labour force for health reasons, the body said in a report published last month.

In its latest figures published on Tuesday, in which it reports an unemployment rate of 4.2 percent at the end of June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) notes that the number of people out of work due to ill health had "climbed to a new record".

