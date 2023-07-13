Open Menu

UK's National Debt May Hit 300% Of GDP By 2070s - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 07:47 PM

UK's National Debt May Hit 300% of GDP by 2070s - Watchdog

The United Kingdom's national debt could reach 300% of GDP by the 2070s due to "a rapid succession of shocks," including the effects of climate change, increased defense spending and the growing costs from an aging population, the UK Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), a public independent fiscal watchdog, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The United Kingdom's national debt could reach 300% of GDP by the 2070s due to "a rapid succession of shocks," including the effects of climate change, increased defense spending and the growing costs from an aging population, the UK Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), a public independent fiscal watchdog, said on Thursday.

"The debt-to-GDP ratio falls to a low of 88 per cent in the mid-2030s thanks to the starting Primary surplus and falling pupil numbers in education. But thereafter, a growing primary deficit and spiraling interest costs put debt on an accelerating trajectory to 310 per cent of GDP by the mid-2070s, 31 percentage points higher than in last year's projection," the OBR said in an executive summary to its new report on fiscal risks and sustainability.

The report outlined the long-term risks for the UK economy resulting from the growing tax burden, inflation, the effects of global warming, the energy crisis, and an aging baby boomer cohort amid continuing aftershocks from the COVID-19 pandemic and international tensions.

The United Kingdom, along with other European countries, has been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains across the globe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Education Moscow Energy Crisis Budget United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality and DIEZ sign MoU for Dubai Hor ..

Dubai Municipality and DIEZ sign MoU for Dubai Horizons System

10 minutes ago
 Need stressed for further strengthening Pak-Iran t ..

Need stressed for further strengthening Pak-Iran trade, diplomatic ties

8 minutes ago
 Over a dozen injured in rain-related incidents

Over a dozen injured in rain-related incidents

8 minutes ago
 US Secret Service Unable to Determine Suspect in W ..

US Secret Service Unable to Determine Suspect in White House Cocaine Probe - Rep ..

8 minutes ago
 Elites of Some Countries Stage Russia's Technologi ..

Elites of Some Countries Stage Russia's Technological Blockade - Putin

13 minutes ago
 Fortum Says Proceedings on Assets Transfer to Russ ..

Fortum Says Proceedings on Assets Transfer to Russian External Management to Sta ..

5 minutes ago
Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2023 empowers gam ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2023 empowers gaming talent with unmissable des ..

25 minutes ago
 Putin Proposes to Prepare New National Project on ..

Putin Proposes to Prepare New National Project on Data Economy

5 minutes ago
 Despite conspiracies, coalition govt brings countr ..

Despite conspiracies, coalition govt brings country out of deep crisis in the sh ..

5 minutes ago
 Vondrousova downs Svitolina to reach Wimbledon fin ..

Vondrousova downs Svitolina to reach Wimbledon final

5 minutes ago
 CCP recommends for reviewing SMEs definition

CCP recommends for reviewing SMEs definition

5 minutes ago
 US envoy terms IMF agreement positive development ..

US envoy terms IMF agreement positive development for Pakistan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business