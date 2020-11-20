UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Public Debt Goes Over $2.6 Trillion Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:55 PM

UK's Public Debt Goes Over $2.6 Trillion Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Report

UK's public sector debt has reached 2.08 trillion ($2.6 trillion) at the end of October, a level not seen since in the last 60 years, as a result of government borrowing to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) UK's public sector debt has reached 2.08 trillion ($2.6 trillion) at the end of October, a level not seen since in the last 60 years, as a result of government borrowing to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

"Public sector net debt excluding public sector banks (PSND ex) rose by �276.3 billion [$366,4 billion] in the first seven months of the financial year to reach �2,076.8 billion at the end of October 2020, or around 100.

8% of gross domestic product (GDP)," the official report said.

According to the ONS, debt to GDP ratios in recent months have reached levels last seen in the early 1960s, as the Government has invested billions of Pounds in supporting the economy through the pandemic.

"The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had a substantial impact on public sector borrowing, the report added, warning also that the money borrowed by the public sector in the financial year to October could reach �372.2 billion ($493.7 billion) by the end of March, 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Kingdom Money March October 2020 Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany marks 75th anniversary of Nuremberg trials ..

1 minute ago

People joining PTI owing to its performance: Chair ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 awareness workshop held

1 minute ago

Govt to engage stakeholders on proposed PTA with A ..

1 minute ago

'Emotional distress': S. Korea court orders compen ..

1 minute ago

Teacher held over thrashing student

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.