UK's Public Debt Tops $2.6 Trillion For First Time On Record - Official Statistics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 03:12 PM

UK's Public Debt Tops $2.6 Trillion for First Time on Record - Official Statistics

The UK's public debt has topped 2 trillion pounds ($2.6 trillion) for the first time on record, due to an unprecedented increase in government borrowing to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The UK's public debt has topped 2 trillion Pounds ($2.6 trillion) for the first time on record, due to an unprecedented increase in government borrowing to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

"Debt (public sector net debt excluding public sector banks, PSND ex) has exceeded �2 trillion for the first time; at the end of July 2020, debt was �2,004.0 billion, �227.6 billion more than at the same point last year," the office said on its latest assessment on the country's economy.

According to the ONS, in the first four months of the current financial year, from April to July 2020, borrowing is estimated to have been 150.5 billion pounds, which is 128.4 billion more than in the same period last year.

The ONS added that these figures are the highest for any April to July period since records began in 1993.

The UK government has spent thousands of millions of pounds in trying to keep the economy afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic, paying up to 80 percent of the salary of millions of workers to avoid massive layoffs.

