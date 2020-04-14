UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Real GDP To Drop By 35% In Q2 Of 2020, Bounce Back Quickly - Treasury's Forecaster

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:06 PM

UK's Real GDP to Drop by 35% in Q2 of 2020, Bounce Back Quickly - Treasury's Forecaster

The real GDP of the United Kingdom will decline by 35 percent in the second quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will bounce back quickly following the removal of lockdown restrictions, according to the forecast published by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The real GDP of the United Kingdom will decline by 35 percent in the second quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will bounce back quickly following the removal of lockdown restrictions, according to the forecast published by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

According to the OBR, the pandemic itself and quarantine-related restrictions introduced on March 23 in the country will have a sharp impact on the economy, but this effect will be temporary. All calculations are based on the assumption that the lockdown in the UK will last for three months.

"Real GDP falls 35 per cent in the second quarter, but bounces back quickly. Unemployment rises by more than 2 million to 10 per cent in the second quarter, but then declines more slowly than GDP recovers," the forecast read.

The future potential economic growth will depend on the duration of the economic crisis due to suspended investments, rising unemployment and disruptions in the economy, the OBR added.

As a result of the economic outage, as well as the allocation of huge funds from the budget to support businesses and the public sector, the UK budget deficit could reach 273 billion Pounds ($340 billion) in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is currently standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from COVID-19, will reportedly announce on Thursday the prolongation of the lockdown measures to curb the spread of the disease until at least May 7.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom nears 100,000, and over 12,000 patients have died of the disease.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Budget Died United Kingdom March May 2020 All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Zalmay Khalilzad and Austin Scott Miller visited I ..

13 minutes ago

Former Kashana Lahore Superintendent appeals for j ..

19 minutes ago

Aleem Khan again becomes part of Punjab cabinet

49 minutes ago

Americans Grow Weary of Coronavirus News, Check fo ..

14 seconds ago

German venues should stay shut for 18 months: expe ..

15 seconds ago

Top 14 seasons 'finished' for Clermont's De Cromie ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.