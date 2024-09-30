Open Menu

UK's Rightmove Rejects New £6.2 Billion Murdoch Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM

UK's Rightmove rejects new £6.2 billion Murdoch bid

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) British online property website Rightmove on Monday said it had rejected a slightly improved offer from REA Group, an Australian online property business majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch's news Corp empire.

The fourth proposal, made public Friday, was worth £6.2 billion (US$8.3-billion), up from the previous non-binding offer of £6.1 billion -- and comes before a 1600 GMT deadline Monday for REA to table a formal bid or walk way under UK takeover rules.

Rightmove said in a statemnent to the London Stock Exchange that the new offer "remains unattractive and continues to materially undervalue" the company and its prospects.

In a direct message to REA, Rightmove's chair Andrew Fisher added: "I urge them to submit a best and final proposal ahead of today's... deadline such that we can bring certainty to this process."

REA first made public its interest on September 2.

The initial takeover proposal was priced at £5.6 billion. There was no official figure given for the second bid.

Sector watchers have said that REA -- which runs property-listing websites in Australia, Asia and North America -- could be attracted by the prospect of more interest-rate cuts in Britain that would lower mortgage costs for buyers.

Analysts added that plans launched by Britain's new Labour government for mass house building should provide a further boost to Rightmove, which also lists properties for rent.

"We respect REA and the success they have achieved in their domestic market," Fisher said Monday.

"However, we remain confident in the standalone future of Rightmove...., the leading operator in the UK for over 20 years," he added.

REA has stated that should it succeed in buying Rightmove, it would apply for a secondary stock market listing in London -- an addition to its current trading on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The takeover attempt comes as Murdoch, 93, finds himself in the eye of a legal storm as several of his children seek to block him changing the terms of a family trust to ensure his favoured son Lachlan gains control of his sprawling media assets after his death.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Storm Australia Business Company Rent London United Kingdom Australian Securities Exchange London Stock Exchange September Market Family Media From Government Best Asia Billion Labour

Recent Stories

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

17 minutes ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

19 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

23 minutes ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

32 minutes ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

40 minutes ago
 What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

47 minutes ago
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

57 minutes ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

1 hour ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

1 hour ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

1 hour ago
 PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business