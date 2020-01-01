UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Royal Mint To Issue New 2-Pound Coin To Commemorate Agatha Christie's First Novel

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 05:07 PM

UK's Royal Mint to Issue New 2-Pound Coin to Commemorate Agatha Christie's First Novel

The Royal Mint of the United Kingdom will release a set of new coins in the new year, among them coins to commemorate the centenary of writer Agatha Christie's first novel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The Royal Mint of the United Kingdom will release a set of new coins in the new year, among them coins to commemorate the centenary of writer Agatha Christie's first novel.

Christie's first book "The Mysterious Affair at Styles" was published in 1920 when the future renowned detective writer was 30.

The new coin was designed by artist David Lawrence as a little puzzle depicting icons alluding to the storyline with a missing element that has a question mark on it.

"At the heart of every Agatha Christie Mystery there is a missing component - a missing piece to the puzzle - which, when finally and ingeniously deduced, completes the picture and brings resolution," Lawrence said as quoted on the Royal Mint's website.

Agatha Christie is best known for her detective novels about Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple. She wrote 66 detective stories and 150 short stories.

New coins will also be issued o commemorate King George III's reign and the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Germany David George Lawrence United Kingdom Best

Recent Stories

Three Killed, 4 Injured as Explosive-Laden Car Det ..

43 seconds ago

Iraq's pro-Iran Hashed orders pullback from US emb ..

5 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau opposition chief wins presidential e ..

5 minutes ago

Private Schools Association announces extension to ..

5 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends Akram Durrani's ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.