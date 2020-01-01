The Royal Mint of the United Kingdom will release a set of new coins in the new year, among them coins to commemorate the centenary of writer Agatha Christie's first novel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The Royal Mint of the United Kingdom will release a set of new coins in the new year, among them coins to commemorate the centenary of writer Agatha Christie's first novel.

Christie's first book "The Mysterious Affair at Styles" was published in 1920 when the future renowned detective writer was 30.

The new coin was designed by artist David Lawrence as a little puzzle depicting icons alluding to the storyline with a missing element that has a question mark on it.

"At the heart of every Agatha Christie Mystery there is a missing component - a missing piece to the puzzle - which, when finally and ingeniously deduced, completes the picture and brings resolution," Lawrence said as quoted on the Royal Mint's website.

Agatha Christie is best known for her detective novels about Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple. She wrote 66 detective stories and 150 short stories.

New coins will also be issued o commemorate King George III's reign and the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.