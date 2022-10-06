UrduPoint.com

UK's Truss To Attend EU Leaders Meeting In Prague On Friday To Discuss Ukraine, Energy

Published October 06, 2022

UK's Truss to Attend EU Leaders Meeting in Prague on Friday to Discuss Ukraine, Energy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will attend an informal meeting of European leaders in Prague on October 7 to discuss situation in Ukraine, energy dependence and economic issues, the UK government said on Thursday.

"Liz Truss will attend the meeting of leaders from across Europe to shore up support for Ukraine and galvanise collective action on energy security and migration, delivering on UK priorities. In a series of bilateral meetings and plenary sessions in Prague, the Prime Minister will encourage countries to go further and faster to end Europe's reliance on Russian hydrocarbons and 'usher in a new era of resilience and independence,'" the statement read.

The prime minister is set to call on the European senior officials "to commit at the summit to keeping gas and electricity interconnectors open this winter and is expected to hold talks on joint projects to develop new nuclear and offshore wind capacity," the statement also said.

It added that Truss was expected to attend a working group on energy security and to hold several bilateral talks and informal meetings with the European leaders.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies.

In late September, referendums on joining Russia were held in the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and parts of Ukraine controlled by the Russian forces. All these territories were integrated within Russia based on the results if the referendums.

