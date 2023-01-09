UrduPoint.com

UK's Vodafone Signs Deal To Sell Hungarian Subsidiary To Local Company, State

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 05:37 PM

UK's Vodafone Signs Deal to Sell Hungarian Subsidiary to Local Company, State

The British company Vodafone, one of the world's leading mobile operators, has signed an agreement to sell its subsidiary Vodafone Hungary to the local IT company 4iG and state owned enterprise Corvinus Zrt, 4iG said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The British company Vodafone, one of the world's leading mobile operators, has signed an agreement to sell its subsidiary Vodafone Hungary to the local IT company 4iG and state owned enterprise Corvinus Zrt, 4iG said on Monday.

"The financial closing of the transaction is expected on 31 January with 4iG Nyrt. acquiring a 51% indirect controlling stake and the Hungarian State acquiring a 49% indirect stake in Vodafone Hungary, the second largest telecommunications company on the Hungarian market," the statement read.

The new venture will become the first telecommunications company with exclusive domestic ownership on the Hungarian market, the company said.

"The strategic cooperation between the Hungarian state and 4iG in this transaction will not only transform the market but also improve competitiveness and accelerate the digital transformation of the economy," 4iG chief Gellert Jaszai said.

In August 2022, Hungarian Economy Minister Marton Nagy said that Corvinus Zrt and 4iG were planning to acquire Vodafone's subsidiary in the country.

Vodafone Group operates mobile networks in over 20 countries and provides IT services to corporate clients in around 150 states.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Mobile Company Enterprise Hungary January August Market

Recent Stories

Operation against encroachment in govt residences ..

Operation against encroachment in govt residences launched in Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 502 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 502 points

4 minutes ago
 Boy dies on a road accident in Sukkur

Boy dies on a road accident in Sukkur

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan receives 87 million from EU for green ec ..

Pakistan receives 87 million from EU for green economy and skilled manpower

8 minutes ago
 Customs seizes huge quantity of smuggled items wor ..

Customs seizes huge quantity of smuggled items worth millions

8 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi attends closing ceremony of 20th ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi attends closing ceremony of 20th Ajman Arabian Horse Championsh ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.