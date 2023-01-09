The British company Vodafone, one of the world's leading mobile operators, has signed an agreement to sell its subsidiary Vodafone Hungary to the local IT company 4iG and state owned enterprise Corvinus Zrt, 4iG said on Monday

"The financial closing of the transaction is expected on 31 January with 4iG Nyrt. acquiring a 51% indirect controlling stake and the Hungarian State acquiring a 49% indirect stake in Vodafone Hungary, the second largest telecommunications company on the Hungarian market," the statement read.

The new venture will become the first telecommunications company with exclusive domestic ownership on the Hungarian market, the company said.

"The strategic cooperation between the Hungarian state and 4iG in this transaction will not only transform the market but also improve competitiveness and accelerate the digital transformation of the economy," 4iG chief Gellert Jaszai said.

In August 2022, Hungarian Economy Minister Marton Nagy said that Corvinus Zrt and 4iG were planning to acquire Vodafone's subsidiary in the country.

Vodafone Group operates mobile networks in over 20 countries and provides IT services to corporate clients in around 150 states.