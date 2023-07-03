Open Menu

UN Advocates For Reform Of Financial System To Mitigate Climate Change - Guterres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 09:46 PM

UN Advocates for Reform of Financial System to Mitigate Climate Change - Guterres

The United Nations is "strongly advocating" for a reform of the global financial system in order to help developing countries mitigate climate change, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The United Nations is "strongly advocating" for a reform of the global financial system in order to help developing countries mitigate climate change, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"It is vital. We have been strongly advocating for the reform of the international financial architecture," Guterres told reporters during a visit to Trinidad and Tobago.

The UN chief noted that the current global financial system was created after World War II, when the majority of countries, including Trinidad and Tobago, were not members of the United Nations.

Guterres called for adapting the international financial system to the realities of today's economy to make it more fair and effective.

The UN chief also urged making the international financial system more oriented to issues related to climate change.

"Mitigation is essential. We must reduce emissions," Guterres said.

Regarding the importance of the multilateral development banks in this process, Guterres said they need to be more capitalized and change their business model, Guterres said.

Such changes are essential to leveraging private finance to respond to the climate crisis, particularly in the developing world, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World United Nations Business Visit Trinidad And Tobago World War

Recent Stories

Iranian Official Says US's 1988 Downing of Iranian ..

Iranian Official Says US's 1988 Downing of Iranian Passenger Jet Not Due to Secu ..

2 minutes ago
 Decision on Zelenskyy's Visit to NATO Summit Pendi ..

Decision on Zelenskyy's Visit to NATO Summit Pending - Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Na ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir for clearing rainwater as ..

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 rescues 156,886 victims in June

Rescue 1122 rescues 156,886 victims in June

2 minutes ago
 Cabinet briefed about $ 3 billion IMF deal

Cabinet briefed about $ 3 billion IMF deal

4 minutes ago
 72pc work on Kurrum Tangi dam completed: Official

72pc work on Kurrum Tangi dam completed: Official

4 minutes ago
700,000 Hajj Pilgrims including elderly, disabled ..

700,000 Hajj Pilgrims including elderly, disabled transported in Prophet's Mosq ..

4 minutes ago
 Denmark Facing Difficulties Recycling Black Plasti ..

Denmark Facing Difficulties Recycling Black Plastic Meat Packaging - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Germany Accuses Poland of Continuing to Dump Mercu ..

Germany Accuses Poland of Continuing to Dump Mercury Into Oder River

4 minutes ago
 Iran Tests New Training Missile System - Reports

Iran Tests New Training Missile System - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Administration starts crackdown against overpricin ..

Administration starts crackdown against overpricing of milk

4 minutes ago
 Noura Al Kaabi visits Aridly Abundant exhibition a ..

Noura Al Kaabi visits Aridly Abundant exhibition at 18th International Architect ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Business