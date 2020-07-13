UN Agencies Welcome Upcoming Russian Review on Implementing Sustainable Development Goals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The United Nations is looking forward to receiving Russia's voluntary national review on the implementation of the organization's sustainable development goals, the director of the UN Information Center in Moscow Vladimir Kuznetsov told Sputnik on Monday.

"We believe this is a very important event for both Russia and the United Nations," Kuznetsov remarked.

The review is set to be presented at a three-day ministerial meeting, which is taking place during the UN's High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development. During the meeting, which runs from Tuesday through Thursday, leading officials will assess the international community's progress on meeting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which were unanimously adopted by world leaders back in 2015.

"Russia, as a donor country and one that actively works on development assistance programs, has the opportunity to share its experience and best practices with other countries that are participating in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda," Kuznetsov stated.

These sentiments were shared by Vladimir Moshkalo, head of the UN Environment Programme Russia Office, who called the review a good opportunity to assess the progress made so far.

"We welcome such a review. Additionally, five years have already passed ... It is very good to assess where we are in order to adjust our policies," Moshkalo told Sputnik, adding that he hoped that Russia will continue to implement elements of the so-called green economy.

A total of 47 countries, among them Russia, are set to present their voluntary national reviews throughout the forum's ministerial meeting.